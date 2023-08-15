Mick Fleetwood's Lahaina restaurant destroyed by Maui wildfires

Mick Fleetwood’s "heartbroken" over the loss of his restaurant.

Mick Fleetwood's popular Maui restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front St, was among the buildings razed in the historic town of Lahaina when deadly wildfires engulfed parts of the island.

"This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss," the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He added that he is "heartbroken" over the loss of his restaurant and his thoughts are with the staff and the larger community of Lahaina, which Fleetwood has called home "for several decades".

Fleetwood's on Front St was a popular destination for visitors and Fleetwood Mac fans who enjoyed ocean views, browsed band memorabilia, and listened to live music while dining or enjoying happy hour drinks.

In addition to Fleetwood's announcement, the restaurant posted the news on Instagram on Thursday, confirming that "Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost".

Officials on Maui say that at least 55 people have been killed by the wildfire and the town of Lahaina has been wiped out.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui," Fleetwood wrote on Facebook.

"We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."

