Ashley Olsen welcomes her first child with Louis Eisner after secret pregnancy

The actress and her artist husband are reportedly ecstatic over their new addition to the family.

Ashley Olsen, 37, has reportedly secretly welcomed a baby boy with her husband Louis Eisner.

According to a source﻿ close to the couple, Olsen gave birth to her first child a few months ago but had not shared the news publicly, as per TMZ.

The source also reveals the baby was born in New York and that the duo named their newborn Otto.

Nor Olsen or her reps have released a statement or addressed the baby news.

This isn't the first time the pair have kept news under wraps. Even their marriage was kept a secret for some time.

The '90s star officially tied the knot with her longtime artist boyfriend Louis Eisner, 33, on in December 2022 at a private Bel-Air home.

The ceremony that was kept so quiet, it was only made public knowledge on January 4.

A source told Page Six at the time that the exclusive ceremony "went late with 50 people or so total."﻿

The Full House star, who is also co-founder of the high-end fashion label The Row, which she started with her identical twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, ﻿has reportedly been dating Eisner since 2017.

The pair are "intensely private", Page Six reports. While Olsen does not keep a public social media page, Eisner maintains a few where he showcases his art.

The Full House star is also co-founder of the high-end fashion label The Row, which she started with her identical twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen.

The pair only appeared on a red carpet together for the first time﻿ in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Eisner has his own connections, with his mother being high fashion jeweller Lisa Eisner, who was also a one-time American West Coast editor of Vogue.

