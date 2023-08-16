Who is Taylor Russell? All about Harry Styles' rumoured girlfriend

There could be a new lady love in Harry Styles’ life.

Nine months after calling it quits with film director Olivia Wilde, the British singer has been seen getting cosy with Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

So, who is Taylor Russell?

A true creative at heart, the Vancouver-born star originally wanted to become a painter or ballet dancer, before moving into the acting industry at 18.

Her father was a working actor growing up and Russell herself showed an early interest in the craft.

But her parents’ commitments to work and caring for Russell and her siblings – an older and a younger brother – meant she couldn’t be accompanied to auditions.

“I didn't grow up in a wealthy family,” she said.

“My parents struggled; we were on welfare. Things changed a lot, so there was always an opportunity for reinvention, to create something new.”

Getty Images Taylor Russell and Harry Styles are reportedly dating.

Instead, Russell’s parents offered the star a compromise: if she was still interested, she could pursue acting on her own.

The compromise paid off. In 2012 she landed her first acting role in the short-lived television series Emily Owens, MD.

Her big break came in 2018 with her role as Judy Robinson in Netflix’s Lost in Space, which ran for three seasons until 2021 and nabbed her a nomination for best supporting actress in a streaming series at the Saturn Awards.

Russell has also starred in the 2019 film Waves, which earned the actress critical acclaim, before appearing opposite Timothée Chalamet in the cannibal romance Bones and All in 2022.

The role earned Russell an Independent Spirit award for best lead performance, beating out Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Supplied Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as young lovers Lee and Maren in Bones and All.

How long have they been dating?

Rumours of their potential romance have been swirling for weeks, and started in July when footage came out of the actress enjoying Styles’ Love On Tour concert in Vienna.

She was filmed in the VIP tent, swaying along to the music. Seeming to cement the rumours, the pop star was snapped the next day holding hands with Russell while roaming Vienna’s streets.

The speculation grew even hotter in August when Styles was pictured embracing Russell after watching her play, The Effect, in London.

The photos made a splash in the media, Page Six reporting the pair were inseparable at the show’s afterparty, a source noting: “Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time.”

But that’s not all that happened in London, apparently, with the good-looking pair spotted out and about together a few days later.

While the evidence seems to point in one direction, at this stage neither have commented on the rumours, nor confirmed or denied a relationship. So we’ll just have to wait and see.

What have they been up to together?

Well, since the Vienna concert the pair have been seen together at various events around the globe.

On July 22, the actress was seen at yet another of Styles’ tour dates, this time in Italy.

A video posted to TikTok showed the actress holding hands with Glenne Azoff, who is married to Harry’s manager Jeff Azoff, while the pop star was on stage addressing his fans.

Then it was the performance of Russell’s play in London a week later, where they were pictured hugging and laughing.

Such is the intrigue, there is now an X account detailing all the Harry and Taylor sightings under the handle @tayrryupdate – tayrry, of course, being a rather awkward mash-up of their names.