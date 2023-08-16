The many, many wives of Rupert Murdoch

That first marriage lasted 11 years, and Murdoch has checked into Heartbreak Hotel at least half a dozen times since, across four wives and several partners.

In 1956, when Rupert Murdoch donned his first, but certainly not last, wedding suit and exchanged vows with the Australian former flight attendant Patricia Brooker, the hit record of the year was Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel.

His most recent stay began in April, when he called off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former dental hygienist-cum-volunteer police chaplain-cum-conservative radio host, after only two weeks.

If newspaper reports are to be believed, he has now well and truly checked out again. But he never stays long.

Because that’s the thing about Rupert Murdoch’s heart: even at 92 and a half, it’s a lot stronger than anyone thinks.

The latest woman rumoured to have won Murdoch’s affections is retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, the 66-year-old ex-wife of a Russian oligarch whose daughter, Dasha Zhukova, was married to Roman Abramovich.

Murdoch and Zhukova are now cruising around the Med aboard luxury yachts, visiting Positano, Naples and Corfu, among other stops. The bulk of their journey has been on Christina O, the legendary vessel once belonging to Aristotle Onassis.

In a photo, Zhokova and Murdoch sit close together, in sunhats and shades beneath a sign reading Happyland.

“He’s got the energy of people half his age,” a source told Drudge Report, “and he might just be in love again”.

Of course, the operative word is “again”. Not four months have passed since Murdoch abruptly severed his betrothal to Smith. Surprisingly, given Murdoch’s celebrated diligence, he had underestimated Smith’s evangelism.

“She said [former Fox News firebrand] Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God, and he said nope,” a source told Vanity Fair in April to explain the end of the relationship.

It was only last year he immolated a seemingly happy six-year marriage to Jerry Hall, too. “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch allegedly emailed Hall, one day. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do … My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

According to Vanity Fair, Hall was ordered to vacate Murdoch’s Bel Air estate within 30 days, and provide receipts to prove items belonged to her. Packing was supervised by security guards.

Hall was “devastated, mad, and humiliated,” it was reported and burned an effigy of Murdoch on her grill. He had moved on. But that didn’t mean he planned to live alone.

“Rupert hates being alone. When he’s in between wives or partners, his team have to babysit him, spending time with him and keeping him company,” a source who’s known him for 25 years says. “So it’s in their interest for him to have a companion.”

Despite so many relationships, Murdoch is not thought of as a womaniser, at least not in the way the word is often used by his red-top papers. “He’s been described as uxorious. I don’t think he has affairs or anything like that – he just likes to be married or to have a female partner,” our source says.

“And he likes novelty and new things. The way he has always dealt with the difficult stuff in his life has been to never look back. So he probably enjoys the romance of a new relationship.”

And Zhukova, who is intelligent and fully au fait with the eccentricities of billionaire male egos, is very much his type. They were reportedly introduced by Wendi Deng, the Chinese-born investor and former TV executive who was Murdoch’s third wife.

“Unlike other moguls, he has no interest in holding court and showing off what he knows – he just wants red hot intelligence,” our source says.

Now, the prospect of another Murdoch marriage, some 66 years after the first, seems very real. A term of his divorce from Hall allegedly involved not leaking stories to the writers of Succession, the HBO series about an elderly billionaire media mogul who continues to outred-hotmanoeuvre just about everybody in his orbit.

To the surprise of nobody close to him, Murdoch outlived the series. How his new relationship plays out with his six children – several of whom might hope to succeed their father in running News Corp – remains to be seen.

But the writers would never have conceived of this twist. “A new relationship at 92, with Abramovich’s former mother-in-law. Bit much,” they might have scoffed.

And they’d have been right. Only, this is the love life of Murdoch. It always offers fodder for a good front page.

Patricia Booker

Married 1956, divorced 1967

Rupert was just 25 when he married Patricia Booker. The marriage lasted 11 years, and they had a daughter, Prudence, who at the age of 65, is only one year younger than Elena Zhukova.

Booker remarried a “bad news Swiss jet-setter” and allegedly embarked on a party lifestyle, funded by her ex-husband. It’s been reported she died in 2000.

Anna Torv

Chris Ware/Keystone/Hulton Archi/Getty Images Rupert Murdoch with his second wife Anna Torv and their 14-month old daughter Elisabeth at their home in Sussex Gardens, London in 1969.

Married 1967, divorced 1999

The longest-serving Mrs Murdoch, Anna was with Murdoch for 32 years. They met when dePeyster, then Anna Mann, was a young journalist on Murdoch’s Daily Mirror newspaper in Sydney, and interviewed him for a profile.

They had three children: Elisabeth, born in 1968, Lachlan, born in 1971, and James, born in 1972.

In a 2001 interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, dePeyster, who had since remarried twice, detailed the relationship breakdown, saying that she was caught unawares. “The Rupert I fell in love with could not have behaved this way.”

Following their divorce in 1999, dePeyster was rumoured to have received a £400 million (NZ$850m) payout.

Wendi Deng

Â© Phil McCarten / Reuters Wendi Deng was credited with a makeover of her partner, introducing him to a younger, more tech-savvy set of friends

Married 1999, divorced 2013

As chat-up lines go, it probably would have worked only on Murdoch. “Why is your business strategy in China so bad?” the 30-year-old Star TV executive asked him at a Q&A in Hong Kong in 1999.

They married shortly afterwards, following a rare 17-day bachelor period for Murdoch.

The marriage produced two daughters, Grace, born in 2001, and Chloe, born in 2003, as well as one of first viral online moments, when she punched the activist comedian Jonnie Marbles, after he threw a custard pie at Murdoch during a parliamentary committee hearing into phone-hacking.

Deng was credited with a makeover of her partner, introducing him to a younger, more tech-savvy set of friends including the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey.

Jerry Hall

John Phillips/Getty Images Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall seen leaving St Brides Church after their wedding in 2016.

Married 2016, divorced 2022

Murdoch and Hall courted for five months, having been introduced by Murdoch’s niece Penny. He took her to see Hamilton, and covered her hotel room in roses.

“He was an old-fashioned gentleman. We laughed together nonstop,” Hall reportedly told friends.

At the time of their wedding at St Bride’s church, just off Fleet Street, he was 84, she was 59.

“No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world,” Murdoch posted after the ceremony. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.

Ann Lesley Smith

AP/Facebook Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith.

Engaged March 2023, unengaged April 2023

They met in 2022, when Murdoch and Hall hosted Smith at their ranch in Carmel, California.

Smith, it has been reported, was in a relationship with the ranch manager, but was clearly a great admirer of Murdoch, Fox News, and what she perceived as his politics.

Smith had been married three times before: once to a lawyer and philanthropist 20 years her senior, then to musician Michael Carabello; then to country musician and broadcaster Chester Smith, who was almost 30 years her senior.

Little is known about how she took the news of her abrupt jilting.