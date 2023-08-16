Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton among celebrities slammed for their ill-toned posts on Maui wildfires

Hawaii continues to battle the devastation left by the wildfire that razed the historic Maui town, Lahaina with the death toll rising to 99.

While celebrities including Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa are trying to round up their fans and followers for resources and support, several other stars are coming under fire for their tone-deaf behaviour surrounding the situation.

Former talk show host and author Oprah Winfrey was slammed for trying to bring a film crew into an evacuation centre that sheltered Maui wildfire survivors.

According to a post from County of Maui, Winfrey was allowed to visit the centre while her crew was asked to remain outside.

“Her visit inside of the shelter today was truly heartwarming, and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters,” County of Maui Facebook post read.

Although the situation was resolved favourably, many commentators criticised Winfrey’s behaviour while praising the shelter for sticking to its policies.

“Media has very little respect or morals. Thank you for standing up for those who are hurting,” wrote one commentator while another added: “Excellent decision!! Appalling behaviour! Wow!”

The talk show host’s social media post about her plans to make a “major donation after all the smoke and ashes have settled” in Maui also attracted irk from the people. Many requested she give back the Maui land she owns to the native Hawaiians.

Musician Stevie Nicks also received backlash after she wrote about how the wildfire ruined her niece’s Hawaiian holiday.

“As I am sure you have heard, the island, Maui, where I own a house I have been staying at since the 80’s – and a small village, city, most magical place on earth, Lahaina, burned to the ground over the last few days,” the singer wrote.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Musician Stevie Nicks also received backlash for her ill-toned post where she talked about how the wildfire ruined her niece’s Hawaii vacation.

“And to make the situation even worse, my young niece, her husband, and their little boy had just arrived for a very needed vacation before she started up her school year.”

Nicks was criticised for focusing on her niece’s spoiled holiday while many people lost much more.

“Oh Stevie, love you but Native Hawaiians lost their homes for generations to come, your niece, at best, vacation was ruined, this is not what you should’ve posted,” one commentator wrote condemning her actions.

“You could’ve at least pointed to resources to help all those whose homes are lost instead of just focusing on your family’s vacation and your Lahaina experience,” a second added.

Another celebrity that is being criticised is the socialite, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum. Hilton has been photographed enjoying a holiday on the beaches of nearby Maui.

According to the Daily Mail, Hilton and her family are staying in a resort that is only 48km away from the devastating wildfire that has razed an entire town to the ground.

Although the heiress herself hasn’t shared any pictures from her holiday, many took to social media to disprove her actions.

A source close to Hilton told the Daily Mail: “She has been absolutely helping. Maui has always held a special place in her heart. She has been gathering supplies and taking them to shelters and those who need. She already did and continues to do so.”

Honolulu-born Nicole Scherzinger’s post with a selection of swimwear photos also upset her fans as many questioned her actions of flaunting her glamorous life while her home country was on fire.

She later posted a video pleading people to donate to the Hawaii Red Cross to help the Maui communities.