Anne Hathaway doesn't want us to call her 'Anne' anymore

Actor Anne Hathaway has surprised fans by revealing we’ve been calling her by the wrong name.

During an interview on The Tonight Show in the US, the Hollywood star said she disliked being referred to as Anne.

“Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please,” she said, before going on to explain why.

“It’s … can we talk about my name for a second?

“When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG [Screen Actors Guild] card and they asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?'” she said.

”And I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway.’

“So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people will call me Anne.”

While she clearly prefers the name Annie, she also revealed that some friends used other pet names for her, such as Miss H or Hath.