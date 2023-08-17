Britney Spears reportedly splits from husband Sam Asghari amid cheating rumours

Pop star Britney Spears is reportedly heading for divorce following allegations of cheating.

The Toxic hitmaker was allegedly confronted last week by her Iranian-American model husband Sam Ashagri, who had accused the star of being unfaithful, a source told TMZ.

Ashagri has reportedly moved out of the couple’s home following the argument, with the source telling TMZ “it’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce”.

TMZ has clarified the outlet does “not know if the [cheating] rumour has any basis in fact, but we're told Sam believed it.”

In May 2022, Spears revealed she and Ashgari had experienced a “devastating” miscarriage.

The star was went official with Ashgari in 2017 after the model had appeared in the singer's Slumber Party music video. Ashgari popped the question in September 2021, and the two later wed in June 2022.

Their wedding was a small and private affair in Thousand Oaks, California. Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander was detained after showing up as a wedding crasher, and was later charged with stalking.

In an interview with Good Morning America a few weeks later, Ashgari described their marriage as “surreal” and a “fairytale.”

Ashgari has publicly supported his wife’s career and private battles on multiple occasions, praising Spears after she checked herself into a mental health facility in 2019 to deal with her father Jamie’s declining health.

The 29-year-old model also posted a photo of myself in a Free Britney t-shirt that same year during the height of the movement to support the star ending her conservatorship.

TMZ had reported in January 2023 that Spears had experienced a “manic” episode in a restaurant, leading Ashgari to walk out in frustration. An employee at the restaurant later refuted the story, claiming another patron was to blame.

Ashgari brushed off claims he was controlling his wife’s social media presence, telling TMZ “I don’t even control what we have for dinner.”

“In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where [some fans are] coming from. They’re just being protective. If anything they’re being good fans,” Ashgari said.