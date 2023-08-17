Nick Jonas falls into hole onstage during Jonas Brothers concert in Boston

Nick Jonas fell into a hole onstage while performing with his brothers in Boston, US.

In TikTok footage from the Jonas Brothers' concert on Tuesaday at TD Garden, Nick can be seen approaching the right edge of the stage, where he walks over what appears to be a trap door in the floor.

The singer then reverses and tumbles backward into the opening before steadying himself, jumping out of the shallow hole and continuing to perform as if nothing had happened.

In fairness to Nick, the trap door appeared to be closed and solid when he made his way over to the right side of the stage. It's unclear why the door was suddenly open when the Jealous artist started backpedalling.

Video from the concert also shows a security guard repeatedly trying to warn Nick and reaching for his leg before the Chains hitmaker steps into the opening.

Unfortunately, the guard was standing on the floor and out of Nick's line of sight.

"I literally saw the opening, and I was hoping he wouldn't fall, and then he started backing up," one person commented on TikTok.

"Icentre-stage literally gasped when this happened," another person wrote.

Others joked that Joe Jonas was probably just relieved he wasn't the one to fall this time. (The vocalist has a reputation for being clumsy and taking spills onstage – including at the American Music Awards in 2007.)

Perhaps the concert gods decided to spare Joe on his birthday, which happened to coincide with the Boston show.

After Nick's fall, Kevin and Joe Jonas just smiled at their younger brother as he joined them center-stage while performing Sail Away from their latest album. The siblings recently kicked off the North American leg of their tour, which is coming to California starting next month.

The trio is scheduled to play Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on September 9. They are also slated to perform in Sacramento (September 11), San Diego (October 28), Anaheim (October 29) and Fresno (November 2).

The Dodger Stadium concert will more than likely attract some celebrities, such as Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra – who are married to Joe and Nick, respectively. The Game of Thrones actor and the Quantico star both were present for opening night at Yankee Stadium, and Chopra was in the audience Tuesday when her husband fell.

On Sunday, Chopra shared a sweet photo of her and Nick spending time with their 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, backstage in New York.

"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you," Chopra captioned the photo on Instagram.

"Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring."