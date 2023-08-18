Lily Allen recalls losing her virginity at 12 and her father calling the police
Warning: This article includes details some may find disturbing.
British pop star Lily Allen has opened up on her “traumatic” experience of losing her virginity at age 12 while in Brazil.
In an interview with Alan Carr for his Life’s a Beach podcast, the singer said she had been on a family holiday with her father, Welsh actor Keith Allen, and brother Alfie Allen when the incident occurred.
She had visited the hotel room of a man named Fernando, whose age at the time was not disclosed, and said her disappearance led her father to believe the future star had gone missing.
“[It happened] when I was about 12 – no, I am not joking. Never spoke to him again,” Allen said.
The singer recalled sleeping in the next day, and waking to police searching for her.
“They were literally combing the beach, and they had T-shirts like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?’,” Allen said.
“People thought I’d drowned. I didn’t have the heart to say, ‘No, I was just losing my virginity.’
“It was all a bit traumatic, and I didn’t have sex again then for a while.”
Since 1940, the age of consent in Brazil is 14 years old, meaning sex with younger minors is considered statutory rape.
In her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, Allen detailed a sexual encounter with an unnamed famous friend of her father’s.
She had been sent to return a kit to the male celebrity following a charity football match, and the two met in a bar where the man bought Allen drinks and later took her to his hotel room to have sex.
“I was 14. He was 19, but to me he seemed like someone from a different generation. Afterwards, I felt funny about it. I knew what had happened wasn’t right,” she wrote.
“I just know that my dad turned me having sex with this guy I hardly knew into a joke between him and his mates. That didn’t make me feel good.”
Allen has been married to Stranger Things star David Harbour since 2020. She shares two daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, with ex-husband Sam Cooper.
