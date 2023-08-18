Sandra Bullock's partner died 15 days ago. Now, everyone wants to cancel her.

US actress Sandra Bullock’s partner recently died after a private battle with ALS. Meanwhile, the internet is campaigning for the star to give up her Academy Award.

Actress Sandra Bullock lost her partner Bryan Randall this month after he lived with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for three years. Two weeks later, an online campaign is pushing for the star to forfeit her Academy Award.

On Tuesday (NZT), former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher, whose adoption story was at the heart of the 2009 film The Blind Side, alleged the story was a lie fabricated by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to profit off their purported son’s success.

Oher’s 14-page petition, which alleges the Tuohy family never legally adopted the star and instead convinced Oher to sign a conservatorship, has been making headlines all week as the real life inspirations behind the film speak their piece, and the actors are dragged into the mess.

As the revelation that the whole world – including Oher himself – was hoodwinked by the Tuohys, an online pile-on to find a villain to blame has seen Bullock pulled into the firing line, with some on X/Twitter calling on the actress to give up the Academy Award she won for playing Leigh Anne.

Bullock’s portrayal of the Tuohy matriarch painted a picture of a compassionate mother led by grace and Christian belief, a woman who would do anything to give her supposed adopted son a chance.

Before accepting the role, Bullock had turned it down three times initially out of concern for portraying a Christian, telling Cross Walk the “banner waving” scared her as she “[doesn’t] buy a lot of people who use that as their shield.”

She described meeting Leigh Anne and feeling convinced she was had found a Christian who “practices but doesn’t preach,” and soon after accepted the role. The family’s adoption story moved the actress, who later became an adoptive mother herself, to son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 11.

Though Bullock herself hasn’t spoken on the matter – she asked for privacy following Randall’s death – the Daily Mail has reported that a source close to the star says Bullock is “heartbroken” by the truth now coming out, 14 years after the film was released.

“There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective,” the source said.

Jackson Lee/GC Image/Getty Images Bullock lost her partner, Bryan Randall, following a three-year ALS battle in early August.

Even Quinton Aaron, the actor who portrayed Oher, added his two cents to the debate, saying he wishes those demanding Bullock return her Oscar “would just leave her alone” after she’s “suffered a great loss”.

“There's a lot of hate being spread around nowadays. And there's you know, someone asked me, there's people saying things that, ‘Oh maybe you should strip Sandra of her title … her Oscar.’ I'm like, ‘For what?’,” Aaron said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“There's nothing that says she had anything to do with this. She was an actress who got hired to do a job, and she did it so well that she was rewarded for it.”

Gerald Herbert/AP Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, whose adoption story at the heart of The Blind Side has turned out to be a lie.

The film grossed US$309m, and Oher alleges the Tuohys made “millions” off the story. In an interview with Barstool Sports, Tuohy’s son SJ revealed he had made US$60-70k in the last “four or five” years alone.

When Bullock accepted her Academy Award in 2010, her first and only, she took the time to dedicate her win to “the mums that take care of babies and children no matter where they come from ... those mums and parents never get thanked.”

She praised her own mother, Helga Meyer, for how she raised her children, saying she instilled the belief that “there’s no race, no religion, no class system, no colour, nothing, no sexual orientation that makes us better than anyone else. We are all deserving of love.”