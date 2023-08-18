Britney Spears' husband breaks silence following split: 's... happens'

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Ashgari have confirmed he and his wife are no longer together.

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Ashgari has spoken for the first time since news broke on Thursday morning (NZT) the couple were parting ways, claiming their split was mutual.

In a post to his Instagram story, the Iranian-American model ignored rumours the separation had occurred as a result of infidelity, writing “shit happens”.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the model wrote.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens.

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

TMZ had broken the news on Wednesday, with sources claiming Ashgari had confronted Spears over allegations of cheating, resulting in a weighty fight between the couple.

The outlet had also reported that Spears’ mental state had impacted the relationship. TMZ had reported in January the star experienced a “manic” episode at a restaurant, however an employee for the eatery later refuted the story, claiming another patron was to blame.

The star went official with Ashgari in 2017 after the model had appeared in the singer's Slumber Party music video. Ashgari popped the question in September 2021, and the two later wed in June 2022.

Their wedding was a small and private affair in Thousand Oaks, California. Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander was detained after showing up as a wedding crasher, and was later charged with stalking.

In an interview with Good Morning America a few weeks later, Ashgari described their marriage as “surreal” and a “fairytale.”

Ashgari has publicly supported his wife’s career and private battles on multiple occasions, praising Spears after she checked herself into a mental health facility in 2019 to deal with her father Jamie’s declining health.

The 29-year-old model also posted a photo of himself in a Free Britney t-shirt that same year during the height of the movement to support the star ending her conservatorship.