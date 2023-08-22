Natalie Portman reportedly 'blindsided' by husband, considering trial separation

N﻿atalie Portman is reportedly considering a trial separation from her husband after reports claimed he allegedly cheated on her.

The Black Swan star﻿ initially attempted to stay with choreographer Benjamin Millepied after his alleged "mistake", but now doesn't think she can do it, insiders claim.

"She was in shock when this all came out," a second source told OK! "It blindsided her and she didn't want to make any rash decisions but she's now having second thoughts."

"It's been very difficult to hold on to her marriage – and painful to let it go," a separate source told RadarOnline.

Now, she apparently believes a "trial separation" is the "best solution at this point".

"She's stuck in the middle," the source continued. "She doesn't want to throw it all away, but she's also desperately unhappy and having serious trust issues."

The couple share two kids – another reason the source claims that Portman may want to avoid a messy, high-profile divorce.

Since the news of Millepied's alleged cheating broke, he's retreated from the public eye. Portman has been spotted out and about, most recently in Sydney without her wedding ring.

Millepied's alleged infidelity, with a 25-year-old climate activist, was first reported in ﻿an article from French media outlet Voici on June 2.

After the news came out, sources claimed Portman was trying to make it work, "despite being humiliated". Us Weekly reported that Portman thought it was simply a "brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him."

The actress and choreographer first met in 2009, on the set of Black Swan. ﻿They married in 2012, and have two kids, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6.

The estranged couple are notoriously private, however, Portman did gush about meeting her husband in a rare comment given during a SiriusXM interview in 2018.

"He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]... It was definitely exciting and fun," she said.

"It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.