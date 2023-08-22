Charlize Theron didn't get a 'facelift', she's just 'ageing'

Actor Charlize Theron is addressing the rumours of her “bad plastic surgery”, stating that it’s nothing but the realities of ageing.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and ageing,” she told Allure magazine.

“People think I had a face-lift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just ageing! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

Expressing her views on how Hollywood perceives ageing, Theron said that she wants to “fight against” the double standards for female actors over 40 in the industry.

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” the Atomic Blonde star said.

“I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them.”

She added: “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

Theron further discussed that with age, the movies and the roles that she chooses to do also changes, as her body has limitation compared to her younger days.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds (18kg) .’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she told the magazine.

“When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds (14kg), like, overnight. I missed three meals, and I was back to my normal weight.

“Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”

After starting her career as an actress in the 90s, the 48-year-old South African-born actress won an Oscar for her portrayal of the serial killer, Aileen Wuornos, in the 2003 movie, Monster.

Along with her amazing work in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Snow White and the Huntsman, and the latest Fast and Furious sequel, Theron has been the face of Dior’s J’Adore fragrance for two decades.

“I’m incredibly grateful for it and I’m really proud of it,” she says.

“It has become somewhat woven into the fabric of my life for the last 20 years, which kind of makes it special.”