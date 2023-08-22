Tori Spelling has left hospital after a brief stay for mystery illness

Tori Spelling had been receiving treatment in hospital due to a mystery illness.

Tori Spelling has been seen leaving an LA hospital with bruises on her face and arm days after she posted on social media saying that she had been getting treatment for a mystery illness.

The actor was in a wheelchair as she left the medical centre on Sunday evening (local time), TMZ reported.

Spelling had earlier shared a photo of her hand hooked up to an IV on her Instagram stories, with the caption, “Fourth day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much.”

“Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind-to-the-core children, who remain positive no matter what comes my way,” she wrote.

Although it remains unclear why Spelling has been in hospital, the actor had previously said there had been a mould infestation at her house that had made her kids sick for weeks, according to the Daily Mail.

At the time she posted, "Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.”

The infestation forced her to leave her home with reports suggesting she was living in an RV park.

Symptoms of mould exposure can include allergic reactions and asthma attacks, often requiring hospitalisation.

Spelling’s recently separated from her husband of nearly 20 years Dean McDermott.

At the time, McDermott said in a since-deleted Instagram post that they “would continue to work together as loving parents to guide and love their children through this difficult time.”

Richard Shotwell/AP Tori Spelling found fame playing Donna Martin on the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210.

The former couple share sons Beau Dean, 6, Finn Davey, 10, and Liam Aaron, 16, and daughters Hattie Margaret, 11, and Stella, 15.

