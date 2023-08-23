Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell, with Miley Cyrus serving as a bridesmaid

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have reportedly taken the next step in their relationship, tying the knot in Malibu, just a day before Tropical Storm Hilary beset the Southland.

Cyrus, the mother of Flowers singer Miley Cyrus and July singer Noah Cyrus, and the Prison Break actor were married on Saturday in front of friends and family just four months after confirming their engagement, Just Jared reported.

Representatives for Cyrus and Purcell did not immediately respond on Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Just Jared posted images from the event, which took place outdoors at a private residence.

The poolside nuptials were attended by an icy blue-clad Miley Cyrus, who served as her mom’s maid of honour, and siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus, Just Jared reported.

Daughter Noah and son Braison, whom Tish had with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, were noticeably absent from the event following months of speculative family drama.

The bride appeared to wear a corseted, floor-length lace gown accompanied by an even longer veil. Purcell kept it casual in a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and black trousers.

Cyrus, 56, revealed last fall that she was dating the British Australian actor, 53, who is best known for playing Lincoln Burrows in Fox’s Prison Break and the pyromaniac Mick Rory (aka Heat Wave) in the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Cyrus made their relationship Instagram-official in November, and in late April, she announced they were affianced.

The couple seemed to get their “I Dos” done just in the nick of time. On Sunday, Tropical Storm Hilary hit Southern California with a downpour that surpassed rainfall records for every August 20 since the National Weather Service started tracking that data in 1877.

The wedding also comes a little more than a year after Cyrus and Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce for a third time following more than 28 years of marriage.

The former couple, who married in 1993, have five children together and had not been living together for at least two years when they filed the paperwork.

Two days before the ceremony, the bride- and groom-to-be showed their support for Miley Cyrus’ latest musical project.

She and Purcell posed for a photo next to street posters on the Sunset Strip promoting Cyrus’ new single Used to Be Young, which dropped the same day her former Disney Channel compatriot Selena Gomez dropped a new song too, Single Soon.

“My girl on Sunset….. @mileycyrus we’re proud of you Miles…. ” Tish wrote, sharing a series of snapshots and a video of her dancing to Miley’s 2009 single Party in the USA.