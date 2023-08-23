Serena Williams gives birth to second baby girl

Serena Williams has welcomed her second child with Alexis Ohanian.

Tennis legend Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The father of two shared the news in a post to Instagram on Tuesday morning (NZT) with a slide show of photos featuring the family and their first daughter, five-year-old Olympia, meeting her baby sister, whose full name is Adira River Ohanian.

“I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” Ohanian’s caption read.

“Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift – you're the GMOAT [greatest mum of all time].

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter ... I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

Ohanian ended the post with a Bible verse: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Williams made a separate announcement in a TikTok video featuring the family, with the caption “welcome my beautiful angel.”

The tennis icon announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May, right before debuting her bump at the Met Gala.