What does Dan Carter smell like? 'Clean', he reckons

Mud, sweat, blood, and more sweat: long have these offensive odours plagued our nation’s great rugby players, but now, sporting icon Dan Carter has the cure – something “clean.”

The former All Black has launched his first ever fragrance, named DC10 Sport (no affiliation with the aircraft connected with multiple disasters, of course), in the name of creating “a scent embodying energy and confidence.”

Before we start our interview, Carter encourages me to try a spritz of the fragrance. I would have thought a perfumer such as himself would have realised I am already wearing Jo Malone, but I mustn’t show apprehension in front of the rugby legend.

When the eau de toilette hits my skin, a wafting cocktail of smells meets me. DC10 Sport is citrusy and sweet, yet slightly spicy and woody – its top notes are Crushed Pepper, Citrus Zest, Blue Sage, the mid notes Wild Oakmoss, French Lavender, Clearwood®, and the base notes Tonka Bean, Cedarwood Atlas, Charred Vanilla.

So, how does Carter describe his signature scent?

“It’s clean, fresh and ... energetic.”

Abigail Dougherty “It’s clean, fresh and ... energetic,” Carter describes his fragrance.

At the rooftop party celebrating the fragrance’s launch atop QT Auckland, chefs shuck oysters in front of patrons swinging back gin and tonics. Carter looks at ease amongst the friends and suits, taking pictures in front of a DC10 Sport backdrop.

There are boxes of the fragrance everywhere, and waiters rush between party goers offering cottage cheese profiteroles and other foods deemed edible by NZ’s rich listers. Meanwhile, a few blocks away, parts of Auckland CBD have been shut off due to a gas leak – but DC10 Sport is the only smell on everyone’s minds.

Carter credits his unexpected foray into the fragrance world to his partnership with Australian chain retailer Chemist Warehouse, which boasts thousands of celebrity fragrances on its online website.

The 41-year-old admits it “wasn’t a childhood dream” to launch a fragrance, but he enjoys “doing new and exciting things.”

Abigail Dougherty At the rooftop party celebrating the fragrance’s launch atop Auckland’s QT Hotel, chefs shuck oysters in front of patrons swinging back their gin and tonics.

He recalls sneaking his father’s Old Spice as a young boy, before evolving to a “stinky teenager overdosing on the likes of Adidas and Lynx deodorants.”

Carter says he was first introduced to the wild world of perfumes in a Duty Free – the first bottle he bought was an Issey Miyake cologne.

“Now I’ve got a replacement, an even better one, with DC10 Sport,” Carter says. Even his dad has given up his Old Spice for DC10 Sport.

Carter says he was “heavily involved” in the creation of the fragrance, which involved the sports star creating a ranking of his favourite scents and comparing it to the rankings of others.

It gave him a good idea of what people like and don’t like, but in the end, what mattered most to Carter is how he wanted to smell – which is “clean.”

David White stuff.co.nz The rugby great had old team-mate Richie McCaw for support during his kickathon for charity.

Some may ask what exactly an athlete would know about creating a fragrance. It’s a fair question, but as I look at Carter recalling his years spent suffering under the stench of sportsmen, a darkness falls upon his face.

“I’m not sure if you’ve ever been in a rugby changing room, but you get these big wafts of Deep Heat ... it’s really quite intense,” he says.

Clearly, this is a man who has seen the true depths of hygenic disregard. Why shouldn’t he wish for a “clean” smelling world?

I offered Carter a fool-proof business idea: start expanding into selling hair oils, moisturisers, and washes, and create a DC10 self-care empire.

“Yeah, maybe,” he says.