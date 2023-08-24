'Desperately alone': Bindi Irwin's struggle ahead of endometriosis diagnosis

Australian TV star Bindi Irwin has revealed her journey to an endometriosis diagnosis ﻿was far from smooth sailing.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 25, opened up about her decade-long health struggle, saying her painful symptoms and concerns were brushed off by doctors in the early stages.

Nausea, fatigue and pain were among the symptoms Irwin experienced, and she was "tested for everything".

"Every tropical disease, Lyme disease, cancer, you name it. I had every blood test and scan imaginable," she told the magazine.

"It's so hard because you feel like it's inescapable," she added.

"You don't know what's wrong with you, and then when people tell you 'It's all in your head' or 'you're hormonal' or 'just have a cup of tea, lay down,' you end up feeling so desperately alone because there's no answers."

In August 2022, however, the star ended up in hospital after experiencing﻿ sudden and severe pain.

During her stay, Irwin had a laparoscopy – a minimally invasive method for the diagnosis and treatment of intra-abdominal diseases – but says she felt "so scared that they wouldn't find anything".

"After years of doctors and various people telling you there's nothing, you really start to believe it. You wind up in this strange space of self-doubt, fear and insecurity. That's hard to overcome," she said.

The procedure confirmed Irwin had endometriosis, with doctors finding 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, which she eventually had removed via surgery.﻿

At the time, ﻿the mum posted on Instagram about her surgery, claiming she wanted to use her story to inspire other women to speak up.

"I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space," she wrote.

"It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help."

Speaking to her recovery, the star said it was "not like a light switch" but that she's been getting better day by day.

Irwin joins a list of famous people who have spoken about their experiences with endometriosis including Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.

Diagnosis of endometriosis was often frequently delayed placing a burden on patients and those who care about them, a recent New Zealand study found.

The biggest reason for the delay was the fact a definitive diagnosis of endometriosis was available only through surgery and examination of excised tissue, the study found.

Researchers estimate at least 100,000 New Zealand women have the condition.

