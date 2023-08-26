Rita Ora describes husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora appears to have mistaken the ethnicity of her husband, the proudly Māori filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora appears to have mistaken the ethnicity of her husband, celebrated Māori filmmaker Taika Waititi, describing him as “half a Samoan”.

The singer made the comment during the latest season of The Voice Australia, for which she is a judge alongside Guy Sebastian, Jason Derulo and Jessica Mauboy.

Ora was trying to convince contestant Marley Sola of Christchurch that he should join her team.

Derulo had asked Sola about his singing background, to which he responded he had grown up singing in the Samoan Seventh Day Adventist Church, and that he was part-Samoan.

Derulo suggested he had a connection with the contestant because he had “some Samoan tattoos” as well as a Samoan security guard.

YouTube/Screenshot Rita Ora after declaring she is married to 'half a Samoan man'.

Ora then jumped in, saying: “I’m married to half a Samoan man, so...”

In January, Ora confirmed she and Waititi had married. It was earlier rumoured they had wed in a secret ceremony last August, having been linked since early 2021.

However, Waititi has never identified as Samoan. He has publicly spoken of his heritage, saying his father’s side was Māori with “a little bit of French Canadian”, while his mother’s family were Russian Jewish, Irish and other Pākehā groups.

Instagram/British Vogue Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are thought to have been married for a year.

He has described himself as a “Polynesian Jew”. It is likely Ora meant to use the word “Polynesian”, which refers to all the indigenous people in the Polynesian region, instead of “Samoan”, which refers to the indigenous people of the Samoan islands.

Upon winning the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit at the 2020 Academy Awards, Waititi dedicated the win to all budding indigenous artists around the world.

“I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance, and write stories, we are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well," he said.

Earlier this year Ora told BBC Radio 1 she was learning te reo Māori to use in her songs, inspired by Waititi.