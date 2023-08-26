Actor Bill Murray and Milkshake singer Kelis split after brief romance

Milkshake singer Kelis and Ghostbusters star Bill Murray were reportedly dating, but never confirmed the relationship.

Bill Murray and Kelis have reportedly split after two months of dating.

The Ghostbusters star and Milkshake singer were first linked in June, though neither confirmed the relationship.

But an unnamed source told tabloid The Sun that Kelis, 44, had decided to break it off with Murray, 72.

“Kelis and Bill were – and still are – very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” they said.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways.

“They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

The news came a day after Kelis replied to a fan on Instagram who had asked if she was “really dating Bill Murray”.

“Ugh, no!” she wrote.

Back in June, she also shut down the rumours, responding to another fan who asked if she would “care to address these Bill Murray allegations”.

“Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,” she said.

But The Sun reported that Murray had secretly joined Kelis on her summer festivals tour. He was photographed backstage watching her set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London, and they were both seen at the same hotel.

Murray was in the UK filming a Ghostbusters sequel.

The pair were said to have bonded over the recent deaths of their spouses.

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora died at the age of 37 in March 2022 after a stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis, while Murray’s ex-wife Jennifer Butler died in January 2021 at the age of 57. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.