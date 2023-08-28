Original Harley Quinn voice actor, Arleen Sorkin, has died, aged 67

Arleen Sorkin – the original voice of Harley Quinn in the DC Universe has died, as confirmed by DC co-head, James Gunn.

She was 67.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin,” Gunn wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“The incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Sorkin’s death was first announced by fellow voice actor Neil Kaplin on Twitter, who would not reveal his source, but the news has since been confirmed by both Gunn and US actor Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker opposite Sorkin’s character.

Hamill paid tribute to his friend on Twitter.

”Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend,” the Star Wars star wrote on Sunday.

Sorkin was the original voice of the Joker’s sidekick Harley Quinn in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series.

She returned as the character in shows such as Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, Gotham Girls, Static Shock and Justice League.

The character has since been voiced by actresses including Tara Strong and Laura Bailey. In 2016, the role was played by Barbie star Margot Robbie in the film Suicide Squad.

Sorkin also featured in DC video games such as DC Universe Online and Batman: Arkham Asylum, and played the role of Calliope Jones Bradford in the US soap Days of Our Lives.

Her cause of death is unconfirmed.