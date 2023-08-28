One Direction's Liam Payne hospitalised with kidney infection

Former One Direction member Liam Payne announced that he has postponed his South American tour after he was hospitalised for a "serious kidney infection".

The Bedroom Floor singer shared a video message Friday morning on Instagram, telling fans that the doctor has ordered him to recover before hitting the road.

"This really is the last news I wanted to be telling you," he said. "Basically, I've been a little bit unwell recently, and I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection. We started rehearsals, and I've just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this."

He went on to say he's surrounded at home by the "best people" trying to help him recover.

"But yeah, we're gonna have to reschedule the tour," he said.

Payne asked ticket holders to wait for information concerning refunds. "I'm looking forward to seeing you guys soon," he continued. "Hopefully we'll put on an even bigger, better show."

The caption shared alongside the video said: "It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase."

The Strip That Down singer concluded by thanking fans for their love and support.