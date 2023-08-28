Adele stops mid-performance to defend a fan troubled by security

During her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency, the singer halted her performance of Water Under the Bridge to address the disturbance in the audience.

Adele continues to be the people’s champ as she stopped mid-concert to defend a fan who was in trouble with security.

In a video shared by a fan, the Hello singer is seen saying, “can we stop a minute?” into the mic while holding her hand up.

“What is going on with that young man there?,” Adele asked, walking to the edge of the stage and pointing to the fan.

“He’s been bothered so much since I came on. What’s going on with him?”

After sorting the confusion over whom she was referring to, Easy on Me singer sternly advised the security guard to leave the fan alone.

“What is going on? Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?” she asked.

She ended the ordeal by reassuring the fan that there wouldn’t be any more trouble: “They won’t bother you again, my darling!”

Amidst a huge cheer from the crowd, the Grammy-winner jumped back into her performance after apologising for the interruption.

“Sorry, guys,” she said. “He’s been bothered the whole time by security and people sitting behind him. We’re here to have fun, all of you are here to have fun.”

The video which was shared online garnered support from fans who praised the Set Fire To The Rain singer for her professionalism and her attention to her fans.

"Class act," wrote one commenter, while another reacted, "Things we love to see."

A third added: "Adele's heart is as powerful as her voice! Her dedication to her fans is truly admirable. This moment is a testament to her genuine love and care for the people who support her."

"Imagine getting scolded by Adele… You’d need to join witness protection Lmaoo," joked another.

Some fans also compared the interaction to a recent Eras Tour moment where Taylor Swift yelled at a security guard for an altercation with a fan.