'She thinks an Oscar would be in her future': Could Meghan be set for acting return?

M﻿eghan, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly mulling over a return onto our screens.

The former actor, who's last and most notable role was as Rachel Zane in Suits, has reportedly been told that the reruns of the show have generated a lot of interest in her acting revival.

"Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan's being told there's a demand from fans to see her act again," a source close to her told Life & Style Magazine.

"She's excited. While she'd love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar would be in her future."

The source adds that the former royal has consistently been in high demand, but has turned opportunities down for personal reasons.

"She'd gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry.

"But now that's all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she's actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers."

She also has the full support of her husband Prince Harry in making the decision, the source purports.

"Harry is 100% supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she's always loved."

It comes as Meghan reportedly gears up to relaunch her Instagram account, with experts saying she may earn up to US$1million﻿ (NZ$1.6m) per post on her new rumoured account, @meghan.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.