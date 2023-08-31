Paris Jackson slams backlash for not posting on dad Michael Jackson's birthday
According to Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, the best way to celebrate the late singer's birthday is to do nothing special at all.
"Back when he was alive he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday – wishing him happy birthday, celebrating it – nothing like that," the 25-year-old singer said in an Instagram video on Wednesday.
"He actually didn't want us [children] to even know when it was, because he didn't want us to throw a party or anything like that."
On what would have been her father's 65th birthday, Jackson then lamented that "social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days".
She continued: "If you don't wish somebody happy birthday via social media, it apparently means you don't love them, you don't care about them."
In her video, Jackson slammed her father's fans who allegedly shamed her for not commemorating his birthday on social media. "People lose their f...ing minds," she said.
Paris claimed super fans harassed her on social media and "told me to kill myself." In the years following her father's unexpected death in 2009, Paris was hospitalised for suicide attempts and has been vocal about recovering and dealing with her mental health.
"They're basically measuring my love for my own father based off what I post on Instagram," she said in her video.
Paris echoed her sentiments in the caption, which read: "please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)."
Michael Jackson was born August 29, 1958. The singer and his family were raised as Jehovah's Witnesses, who do not traditionally celebrate birthdays. According to the Jehovah's Witness website, members "believe that such celebrations displease God".
The King of Pop "disassociated" himself from the religion in 1987.
To quiet critics on Wednesday, Paris shared a video of herself acknowledging her father's birthday during a concert in Colorado.
"He put 50 years of blood, sweat, tears, love and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone," she told a crow of concertgoers in the second video. "I owe everything to him."
Paris and brother Prince Jackson, 26, are the children of Michael Jackson and ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Jackson also fathered 21-year-old Bigi Jackson.
The Hit Your Knees singer, who recently performed with Incubus and Badflower, ended her Instagram video telling her father's fans how they could indirectly celebrate the iconic, yet often embattled singer's birthday.
She encouraged followers to raise awareness for climate change, take action for animal rights activism and more.
"These were the things he loved," Paris said. "I'm sure he would have loved that."
