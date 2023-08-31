Florence Pugh responds to 'vulgar' backlash over nipple-baring dress: 'It’s the freedom that people are scared of'

Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh has once again addressed the “vulgar” comments regarding a nipple-revealing dress she wore in 2022, saying people are “scared” of her freedom.

The 27-year-old actress first addressed the online backlash in July last year, shortly after she wore a sheer Valentino dress to the label’s haute couture show in Rome.

She hit back at those that slammed her for showing off her, “two cute little nipples”, saying she knew there would be “no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it”.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly ... It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers,” she wrote at the time.

In a recent interview with Elle, the Don’t Worry Darling star told the magazine that people were scared of her freedom and that she is “comfortable and happy”.

“Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time,” she added.

Jordan Strauss Florence Pugh has hit back again at the backlash she received about a Valentino dress that showed off her nipples.

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself. When everything went down the with Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up,” she said.

The Hollywood star said she speaks candidly about her body because, “I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out”.

Pugh added people have became so afraid of the human body that they are unable to see her, “two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual”.

“We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”