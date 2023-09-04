Australian model Miranda Kerr is pregnant with her fourth child

Miranda Kerr is pregnant with her fourth child.

Australian model Miranda Kerr has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The 40-year-old beauty business owner revealed on Snapchat that she was expecting a third son with her husband Evan Spiegel, the app’s co-founder and CEO.

“So excited to announce baby 4,” Kerr wrote alongside a series of images on the social media platform.

“And it’s a boy,” she added in a second post.

Kerr married Spiegel in a backyard wedding at their LA home in 2017. In May 2018 their first son Hart was born, then Myles arrived the following year later in October, 2019.

Kerr shares her firstborn child, Flynn Bloom, who is now 12-years-old, with ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom.