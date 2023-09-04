Joe Jonas reportedly preparing for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton)

Joe Jonas has reportedly hired a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers musician and his actress wife had become one of Hollywood’s favourite power couples since they were first linked in 2016.

The couple were engaged a year later, and in 2019 wed in a Vegas ceremony before tying the knot again a few months later in France.

TMZ first reported the news early on Monday morning (NZT), with a source alleging Jonas’ team contacted and consulted with at least two divorce lawyers and is close to filing divorce documents.

The source claims the couple have had “serious problems” for the last six months, and that Jonas is caring for the pair’s children “pretty much all of the time” despite touring commitments.

People Magazine later reported Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer. The star has also been spotting in public without his wedding ring.

Jonas and Turner welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020. Their second child, another girl, was born in 2022. Her name has not been publicly disclosed.

The couple have had a highly-publicised relationship over the years, frequently packing on public displays of affection and posing together online.