Smash Mouth lead singer only has days left to live amid health battles

Smash Mouth singer only has days left to live after entering hospice care

US musician Steve Harwell, lead singer of Smash Mouth, is expected to die in the coming days after experiencing liver failure.

The All Star hitmaker’s band manager confirmed Harwell, 56, had lived with alcohol abuse throughout his life and he has now reached the final stage of liver failure.

The singer had been receiving treatment at hospital, however, TMZ reports Harwell is now receiving hospice care at home, with visits from friends and family preparing to say their goodbyes.

Harwell has received a number of diagnoses over the years, including cardiomyopathy, heart failure and Wernicke's encephalopathy. TMZ were told the star’s substance abuse had contributed to his health battles.

Smash Mouth formed in the mid-90s, with the single Walkin’ on the Sun scoring the US rock band their first chart topper in 1997.

Their 1999 song All Star, from the triple-platinum selling album Astro Lounge, helped propel the band into worldwide success after being featured in Shrek. Their cover of The Monkee’s I’m a Believer was also included on the film’s soundtrack.

Harwell retired from the band in 2021, citing ongoing health issues. His replacement, Zach Goode, joined in 2022.