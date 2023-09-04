New Zealand model Georgia Fowler reveals she's pregnant with second child

Georgia Fowler attends the Barbie celebration party at the MCA in Sydney in June, 2023.

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler has announced she is pregnant, her second second child with husband Nathan Dalah.

Fowler, who hosted Project Runway NZ and has walked the coveted Victoria’s Secret fashion show, shared a picture on Instagram on Monday baring her pregnant belly as she held her one-year-old daughter, Dylan Aman Dalah.

“Baby brother brewing,” she wrote in the caption.

The 31-year-old married Dahlah, founder of Australian fast food chain Fishbowl, at a countryside wedding in the NSW Southern Highlands earlier this year.

Fowler wore two dresses: for the ceremony, a cream satin gown by Vivienne Westwood with a cowl neckline and bodice and long train; for the wedding pictures, a tulle floor length tulle skirt with a boned corset top, by Danielle Frankel. The groom wore a black tuxedo and patent leather shoes.

Fowler and Dalah first went public with their relationship in 2020, when they were spotted together on a beach in Sydney. The couple welcomed their first child, Dylan in September 2021. They announced their engagement with a post to instagram showing Dalah surprising Fowler with a proposal during a shoot for Tiffany’s on July 30, 2022.

Dalah opened a sashimi salad bar Fishbowl at Bondi Beach in 2016, and grew the business to 18 restaurants across Sydney and Melbourne.

One of the world’s 50 top paid models, Fowler was discovered when she was just 12, and went on to become a Victoria’s Secrets angel, and Dior model. In 2018, she returned to New Zealand, where she was born and raised, to host Project Runway NZ.