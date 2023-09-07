Donald Trump offers to debate Meghan Markle as he criticises her treatment of late Queen

Donald Trump has said he would “love” to debate Meghan Markle as he took a swipe at her relationship with the late Queen.

When asked whether he would sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the former president, 77, urged radio host Hugh Hewitt to “set it up”, adding: “Let’s go do something. I’d love to debate her. I would love it.

“I disagree so much with what they’re doing.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” in the run up to the 2016 election. She said she would relocate to Canada if he beat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th US president.

Speaking this week on US radio programme The Recount, Trump accused Meghan of treating Elizabeth II with “disrespect” and said he “didn’t like the idea they were getting US security when they came here”.

He said: “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman.

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones.”

In the interview, Trump also compared the cognitive abilities of the Queen to Joe Biden, 80, the US President.

“At 95, she was so sharp,” he said. “She was 100%. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet.”

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Trump in an interview praised Queen Elizabeth, who he said was still sharp at 95, and said he didn’t agree with how Meghan treated her.

Trump has made jibes at Meghan on several occasions.

In 2020 he wished Harry luck “because he’s going to need it”, after the couple urged US citizens to vote in the upcoming election.

The couple urged people in a video clip for Time magazine to “reject hate speech” in the 2020 election.

Californian-born Meghan, who described the event as “the most important election of our lifetime”, said: “When we vote, our values are put into action, our voices are heard.”

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said at the time at a White House press briefing. “I would say this – and she probably has heard that – I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it.”