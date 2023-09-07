Kourtney Kardashian reveals urgent surgery to 'save our baby's life'

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she is recovering from urgent foetal surgery on the baby she is carrying with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Barker had the week before announced his band’s tour had been postponed so he could deal with an “urgent family matter”.

Kourtney posted the update on Instagram, writing: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery.

Instagram Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Blink-182 postponed shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin. The couple announced in June they were pregnant with a boy.