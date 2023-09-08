Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were Hollywood's favourite power couple. What happened?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were never shy in sharing their love online and packing on the PDA while out and about. So, what happened to the power couple?

After 7 years together, Hollywood’s favourite power couple are officially calling it quits as actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas have announced their “amicable” split.

The news follows reports from TMZ alleging Jonas had been shopping around for a good divorce lawyer following “serious problems” with Games of Throne star Turner, with claims the singer looks after the couple’s two kids “pretty much all of the time”.

That was the flood warning, and then came the disaster: two days later, Jonas filed for divorce, and TMZ reported these words from a “source” which would ultimately dictate how this divorce would be angled in the media: “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Jonas’ team seemed to have got the jump on Turner, laying down his side of the story before the ink had dried on the divorce papers. And yet, the internet is siding with Turner, with some labelling Jonas’ actions a “smear campaign”.

So, what’s going on between Jonas and Turner?

The couple’s picture perfect love story is appearing more and more murky with fans digging up titbits of the past, including a 2020 Conan O’Brien interview with Turner in which the actress calls herself “an introvert” and “homebody” while her husband is a “social butterfly”.

“I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me,” Turner said at the time.

The couple first began dating in 2016, after Jonas slid into Turner’s Instagram DMs. By October 2017, the two were engaged, shared a puppy together, and had matching tattoos inked in their skin.

They finally said “I do” in a Las Vegas wedding in 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards. The couple were officiated by an Elvis impersonator with Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams and Nick and Kevin Jonas in the crowd, while American DJ Diplo livestreamed the ceremony on Instagram.

They tied the knot again in a French wedding a month later, and then in July 2020 they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Willa, before a second daughter, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, arrived in 2022.

It’s a lot for one couple to experience within a 7-year span, especially as Turner was 23 when she wed Jonas, who was 30 at the time. It hints at a pattern of behaviour in Jonas, who asked out supermodel Gigi Hadid when she was 13, and he was 19, according to Teen Vogue.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Jonas was 30 when he wed Turner in 2019, while she was 23. Since then, the couple have welcomed two daughters together.

So, when the Daily Mail reported “a friend of Sophie’s” had alleged the actress, who was 13 when she started filming Game of Thrones, “feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life”, the revelation came as no surprise.

The actress has been in the UK filming the ITV series Joan, with Turner in the lead role, since May. According to the Daily Mail’s source, Turner and Jonas had actually split at the start of the UK summer, and despite a visit from Jonas and their kids, based in Florida, the marriage couldn’t be repaired.

“Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends,” the source said.

“She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.”

Evan Agostini “She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.”

According to Page Six, a source alleged the family had “an unhappy home”, and that Jonas and Turner “were going through it this year.”

“Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” a source told the outlet.

Then, photos of Turner and her cast mates partying the night away on £6.50 cocktails leaked, as did the news that the star had said and/or done something while being recorded by their Ring camera that made Jonas realise the marriage was over.

Its alleged the star wants to return to the UK, where much of her friends and family are based. Jonas wants to stay in the US with their children, and had hoped to bring another baby into the family.

Turner isn’t the only one in the couple keeping busy, though – The Jonas Brothers have been on tour on and off since 2019, with their Happiness Begins Tour, (August 2019 – February 2020), the Remember This Tour, (August 2021 –September 2022), and their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour (August 2023 – June 2024).

It paints the picture of a whirlwind romance that, despite the happy faces on the outside, may have been doomed to fizzle out – with Jonas, the “social butterfly” whose wife “struggle[d] to lock him down” amidst consecutive years of touring, and Turner, a young mum who has spent her formative years in the spotlight.

So, the narrative of Turner as a partying mum with no cares fails to check out. Jonas has enjoyed his youth, and then some – can’t Turner?