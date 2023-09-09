Kiwi SailGP ace Peter Burling shares wedding photos in sweet birthday message

Burling nailed the start of the podium race aboard his foiling 15-metre catamaran, racing to his third regatta win of the season.

America’s Cup yachting superstar Peter Burling has celebrated his wife Lucinda Nelson’s birthday with a carousel of wedding portraits.

The award-winning skipper tied the knot with Nelson, a trained lawyer, at an end-of-summer wedding, after four years together.

Burling, 32, had proposed to Nelson after the Chicago US SailGP event, during a trip to New York last year.

Nelson, 34, has partnered with her mother Deborah Nelson, a celebrated interior designer based in Auckland. She previously has worked in banking and property finance.

On Instagram to over 50,000 followers, Burling wrote: “Happy Birthday @lucindanelson <3”, accompanying a glamorous triptych of wedding photos, the first on his public social media.

Nelson has been side-by-side with Burling during the professional sailor’s launch of the SailGP team and during the America’s Cup.

Burling is coming off a successful season after winning the United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago.

Burling, Blair Tuke and the New Zealand team will compete in St Tropez this weekend, the scene of last year's tasty clash with Australian skipper Tom Slingsby, coinciding with a desire to recover from the unfortunate misfire in the previous event on the circuit in Los Angeles.

Burling and Tuke are the co-founders of the ocean charity, Live Ocean, focused on marine conservation.

Burling, who was born and raised in Tauranga, is now based in Auckland with Nelson.