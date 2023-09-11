Elon Musk’s 11th child 'named Techno Mechanicus'

According to a new biography, In trying to impress the singer Grimes, Elon Musk decided to drive his Tesla hands-free and with his eyes closed while the car was on autopilot.

Elon Musk’s 11th child was named Techno Mechanicus, it was revealed on Sunday.

The full name of the child, nicknamed Tau, was leaked in a review of the tech tycoon’s forthcoming biography by Walter Isaacson. Tau is the third child that 52-year-old Musk has fathered with the Canadian singer Grimes, 35.

However, almost nothing is known about the baby, including its sex or when it was born.

The couple’s first child, X Æ A-12 arrived in May 2020, and their second, Exa Dark Sideræl, a daughter, was born via a surrogate in December 2021.

By then, however, the couple were reportedly living apart. The split was announced on Twitter by the singer, who wrote: “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.”

The existence of the baby, known as Y for short, was only discovered after a journalist heard her crying while interviewing the singer.

‘Kids by far make me the happiest’

More recently, there has been speculation that the couple have reunited after they were seen – albeit separately – in the Italian resort of Portofino in July.

Musk’s burgeoning family has coincided with an expanding business portfolio that now includes the electric car company Tesla, the space exploration company SpaceX and the social media platform Twitter, which he has renamed X.

The South African-born tycoon has repeatedly claimed that the future of the planet is endangered by the declining birth rate. His contribution towards tackling the problem has been to father children with three women, giving his offspring somewhat esoteric names.

Mr Musk had twins with Shivon Zilis, who worked at Tesla and his artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI. He also had six children with his first wife, Justine. Their first baby, Nevada Alexander, died of sudden infant death syndrome aged 10 weeks.

The billionaire is reportedly a devoted father, and has previously said: “I always try to reserve time for my kids because I love hanging out with them.

“Kids are really great. I mean, 99% of the time they make you happier. Of anything in my life, I would say kids by far make me the happiest.”