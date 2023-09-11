'It's been a tough week' - Joe Jonas speaks for the first time after split with Sophie Turner

Singer Joe Jonas has reportedly retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to actress Sophie Turner.

US singer Joe Jonas has shed some light on how he's been doing since news broke of his recent split from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner.

After 7 years together, the Hollywood power couple announced their “amicable” split on Instagram.

The Daily Mail reported that while performing to a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, 34-year-old Jonas broke his silence over their decision to call it quits.

“It's been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. ok?,” he said.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress in September, saying that the union was 'irretrievably broken' and that the reason for the divorce was a difference in lifestyles.

The Daily Mail reported that its sources had claimed the reason for the split was Turner’s “penchant for partying”.

Pascal Le Segretain Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (File photo)

However, in the past,Turner has been quoted multiple times saying she's a homebody.

“I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me,” she said in a 2020 interview with Conan O’Brien.

After his onstage statement, Jonas and his brothers sang Hesitate, a song which he had dedicated to Turner in the past.

The now former couple announced their split via a joint statement on social media saying: “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The couple share two young daughters. Nearly immediately after Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, he said his daughters had been primarily living with him on tour.

The couple started dating in 2016 when Turner was 20 and Jonas was 27. They got engaged in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019.

They welcomed their first daughter, Willa in July 2020 and their second daughter in July 2022.

Turner has been very quiet since news of the split surfaced.

The couple reportedly have a prenuptial agreement in place.