US couple shocked as Ed Sheeran crashes wedding during vows

After cancelling his Las Vegas show due to safety concerns at the venue, there was a smaller, safer spot Ed Sheeran couldn't resist: The Little White Wedding Chapel.

Sheeran, 32, took to Instagram to share footage of the moment in which a couple tying the knot in an intimate ceremony – Jordan and Carter Lindenfield, per Fox 5 Vegas – received the surprise of a lifetime.

The duo appeared shocked when the star walked into the room with an acoustic guitar and a group of backup singers, and began performing his upcoming single Magical.

Once Sheeran finished performing for the teary couple, the bride and groom sealed their marriage with a kiss and went on to sign their certificate.

The pair watched on in awe as Sheeran signed his name as a witness of their marriage, admitting: "This is the first time I've been a witness."﻿

"Crashed a wedding, this is Magical," he captioned the Instagram post.

Fans in the comments were in awe of the performance, sharing their own hopes and dreams that the star appear magically as they're walking down the aisle.

"I have no desire to get married but if this could happen my arm could be twisted," one fan joked.

"Just want to let you know you can crash my wedding too," another wrote. "I have no date set yet, tbh I don't even have the fiance, but baby steps.﻿"

It seems there may be a chance for fans, seeing as this isn't the first time the musician has crashed a wedding﻿.

In 2015 the star crashed a Sydney wedding ceremony that was organised by a local radio station who were giving the couple the wedding of their dreams after the pair admitted to postponing indefinitely due to hardship.﻿

"When Ed heard that we were helping to organise a special wedding for two of our deserving listeners, Matt and Kya, and that they had chosen one of his songs for their wedding dance he offered to come and surprise them and give them a wedding gift they will never forget," Kyle and Jackie O wrote on a Facebook post after interviewing the lucky couple.

"Congratulations to Matt and Kya we hope you both find the happiness you deserve. And Ed Sheeran, well, we just love you!"

The A-lister's most recent impromptu performance however comes days after the singer was forced to postpone a Las Vegas concert at Allegiant Stadium an hour before he was set to take the stage.

"A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday," he wrote in a post on Instagram at the time. "It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I'm not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything."

"I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation," he added, informing fans that refunds would be available but that the rescheduled October 28 show will be "special."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.