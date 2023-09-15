What did Amy Schumer do to Nicole Kidman and why is everyone angry?

The Aussie actor has been entertaining and enthralling audiences for almost 40 years.

A societal game changer of major proportions has taken place at the US Open this week, and I’m not talking about the tennis.

Comedian Amy Schumer caused a racket of her own by initiating a war of the wealthy white women by serving a backhanded compliment to actress Nicole Kidman.

Hits were taken, love was lost, posts were quickly sent and deleted, and the world was suddenly aware of Kidman’s legions of dedicated fans – so, if you just so happened to miss this drama, let me fill you in.

Wait – what’s this beef about?

In what could be described as comedy, Schumer shared to her Instagram page a photo of Kidman from the US Open, attempting to tease the star’s sitting position by writing: “This how human sit.”

Kidman, unaware that her presence would later start a culture war, could be seen sitting leaning forward with her elbow on her knee and her head rested on her hand, perhaps in an attempt to see the tennis a bit better.

Oof. What was the online response?

Not great, and as I rack my brain to remember the last positive Schumer news I have consumed in recent years, nothing really comes to mind.

Before removing the post, fans were quick to rise together to bring justice for Kidman in the Instagram comment section.

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?” one user wrote, perhaps as a reminder that Schumer has only an Emmy to her name.

Getty Images A war of the wealthy white women: Kidman v Schumer.

“Have always thought you were funny, seen all your specials, movies, read your book. But this selective mean girl public trolling stuff? No thanks,” another wrote.

On X, the website formerly known as Twitter, the drama carried on.

“Not Amy Schumer making fun of Queen Nicole & deleting. As a Practical Magic disciple I cannot abide,” one user wrote, while another responded: “This is how a Queen sits!”

Okay, but why is she sitting like that?

Have you considered that perhaps Kidman is the only person sitting normally, and we’re being alien-like? Otherwise, I have another theory.

As well as being an Academy Award winner, unofficial Queen of Australia, and gay icon, Kidman has been a brand ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega since 2005.

With this information, I implore you now to check Kidman’s wrist, where her Omega watch can be seen sitting over her jacket sleeve – are you catching my drift?

Sarah Stier/Getty Images A celebrity brand ambassador has only one choice for the perfect promotional event these days: the US Open.

A business person of Kidman’s calibre has to get her bucks somewhere, and given the lack of red carpet opportunities due to the double Hollywood strikes, a celebrity brand ambassador has only one choice for the perfect promotional event these days: the US Open.

Can we really hate a hard-working woman sitting weirdly in order to promote her luxury watch brand? This is exactly what the women’s liberation movement fought for.

Has Schumer said anything since?

Following the backlash, Schumer released an apology statement – of sorts – to her Instagram.

“I want to apologise to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” she wrote.

“I will be asking the cast of That 70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness #takingtimetoheal.”

Schumer was referencing the infamous letters written by the series cast, which include Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who came under fire for supporting Danny Masterson.

As you can imagine, the apology didn’t go down well, and the post was later deleted.

How has Kidman responded?

Kidman, as one may expect, has not publicly commented on the feud. Instead, she went back to the US Open, this time with her husband Keith Urban, and her Omega watch still very visible on her wrist.

The Daily Mail has reported that an insider close to Kidman claims the actress thinks the drama is “kind of silly and she's not fazed”, however, this reporter is not convinced Kidman didn’t answer the question of what’s going on with her Schumer feud by saying “who?”.

Jae C. Hong/AP This reporter is not convinced Kidman didn’t answer the question of what’s going on with her Schumer feud by saying “who?”.

Remember, this is the same woman who danced in the street post-Tom Cruise divorce – nothing can hurt her.