Sienna Miller confirms pregnancy in dress revealing bump

Sienna Miller chose a novel way to confirm she is pregnant as she appeared at a Vogue event in London on Wednesday in an outfit revealing her bump.

It follows previous reports that the 41-year-old actress is expecting her second child.

Appearing at Vogue World: London, she wore a cream Schiaparelli skirt and cropped shirt, clasping her bare, protruding stomach, which appeared to be the centrepiece of her red carpet look.

The American-born star is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Oli Green, 26.

The pair confirmed their romance at a Vanity Fair party in February 2022 and have made several public appearances since.

Miller had her first child, her now 10-year-old daughter named Marlowe, with her former partner Tom Sturridge, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015.

Reports emerged of her latest pregnancy last month, with photos by People Magazine showing Miller, who starred in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal last year, wearing a bikini on a beach in Ibiza with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Speaking to the Telegraph earlier this month as she launched her new collection with Marks and Spencer, Miller hinted

“I am on the lookout for elasticated trousers and really baggy jumpers,” she said when asked what was on her autumn shopping list.

“You’re asking me at the wrong moment in my life.”

Asked whether her daughter Marlowe, 10, is now angling to borrow her mother’s clothes, she said: “It’s actually the other way around, I borrow hers.

“Not at the moment because I’m a slightly different shape… but she has got great hoodies.”

Miller added that red carpet appearances can make her feel anxious.

“It can be fun if I wake up and I’m feeling confident or nonchalant,” she said.

“But I’m sure there’s always a little bit of anxiety with it all. Getting ready is fun, but doing the red carpet is not something I look forward to.”