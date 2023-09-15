Lights, camera, fight!: Did this Marvel actor stage a high school brawl for a publicity stunt?

Six months after the Marvel actor was arrested on an assault charge in New York, Majors is back in the headlines for breaking up a fight between two high school girls.

Warning: this article contains mentions of violence.

A camera shoots, punches are thrown, and Jonathan Majors walks out: no, this isn’t Creed III, it’s a social media clip of kids fighting, complete with a celebrity cameo.

Six months after the Marvel actor was arrested on an assault charge in New York, Majors is back in the headlines for breaking up a fight between two high school girls.

Entertainment outlet TMZ, which got the exclusive on the brawl, described Majors as “playing the hero in real life” – so, why is social media convinced the scoop is a scam?

Okay, what’s going on here?

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Majors got caught in the teenagers’ crossfire while on his way to an In N Out Burger location near Hollywood High School.

When the outlet caught Majors on the street two hours later, the actor said he had stepped in to avoid anyone getting hurt.

Then, on Friday morning, TMZ released the video of the fight, which shows one of the girls throwing the other to the ground, before the two trade blows while a small group of onlookers watch on (one recording the scene on their laptop and cellphone at the same time).

Suddenly, after one girl gives the other a good kick while still on the ground, Majors appears and splits up the fight, placing himself between the two with his arms outstretched to keep distance (though this doesn’t stop the teens from trying to get a few more hits in).

It’s like a scene from a film, and once the video started circulating online, many social media users agreed the clip was likely just that.

So, what’s the internet saying?

Well, the word “staged” has been thrown around quite a lot, and many memes have already been inspired.

On X/Twitter, accusations of the clip being faked are rife, with many labelling the incident a “PR stunt”, with his publicity team “working overtime”.

“I have never seen something more staged in my life,” one user wrote in a repost of the video.

“Jonathan Majors PR team wants me to believe that he was at a burger joint in a zoot suit when he felt a disturbance in the force and saved two innocent citizens?,” another posted.

“Not him taking a page out of Jussie Smollett’s book,” another user wrote, while a second posted “[Majors] must’ve went to Smollettington university and graduated with a degree in staging”, in reference to the Empire actor’s infamous fake hate crime attack.

However, others dismissed the theory the video had been staged, with one writing the jokes “[made] a mockery” of Majors.

“It weird, when people be out here fighting y’all complain about people not stepping in and just pulling out there phones. But when someone actually steps in, now it has to be a PR stunt. You damned if you do and dammed if you don’t [sic],” a commenter wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, some were more concerned with Majors’ actor-off-duty attire, which included a simple sweater and a plaid flat cap which, according to one Instagram user, made the star look like he’s “dressed like a train conductor.”

“Them kids probably thought Jonathan Majors was a time traveller,” another user joked.

Why is everyone so suspicious?

As it just so happens, Majors is due to appear in court on misdemeanour charges of harassment and assault against his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari on September 15 (local time). More women have come forward with allegations of assault against Majors since he was charged in May.

The trial has been delayed twice, moved from its original August 3 date after the prosecution were allowed more time for discovery, then again when Majors appeared virtually in court on September 6, the trial was again rescheduled after the actor’s attorneys found deficiencies in the prosecutions certificate of compliance.

Majors’ criminal defence lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has denied any wrongdoing on the actor’s end, and called the case a “witch hunt”.

Chaudhry had released texts between Majors and Jabbari following the incident, perhaps in the hopes of painting Jabbari as a fraud, however, the language used led many to accuse Majors’ of “gaslighting” his ex.

The timing of the incident has struck many as too convenient to be true – a bit of good spin before Majors goes back to court? If it bleeds, it leads, but it seems many are taking the blood to be a red herring.