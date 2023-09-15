Taika Waititi walks the runway for French luxury designer Hermès

Taika Waititi, pictured with wife Rita Ora, has taken his talents to the catwalk.

Kiwi director Taika Waititi traded filmmaking for fashion after walking the runway for French luxury fashion house Hermès.

Waititi modelled a thick wool and leather vest with a large collar, brown slim-legged trousers and platform Chelsea boots for the French luxury design house’s Men’s Winter show at New York Fashion Week.

The 48-year-old actor has worked with Hermès in the past, attending the design house’s 2021 Grand Soir at Frank Sinatra’s Los Angeles Estate.

Elena Ora, the sister of Waititi’s wife Rita Ora, shared behind the scenes photos of her “brother” with Hermès' men's artistic director Véronique Nichanian.

Waititi’s time on the catwalk follows a spate of negative reviews released alongside his latest film Next Goal Wins, due for release in New Zealand on December 7.

In a two-out-of-five star review, The Guardian wrote the film was a “strikingly unfunny attempt to tell an interesting story in an uninteresting way”, while Vulture asked if the director was “even trying any more.”

SEARCHLIGHT Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins was the first movie announced as screening at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The film focusses on the story of the American Samoa football team’s infamous 31-0 FIFA defeat in 2001, which was first made for the screen in 2014 with the documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

During the film’s premier at the Toronto Film Festival, Waititi admitted he had to “twist the truth” on the real story that inspired his work.