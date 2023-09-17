Jacinda Ardern heckled in Canada: 'Leave the former prime minister alone'

Five years after it began, the former prime minister speaks of her challenges and triumphs as New Zealand's premier.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been seen ignoring a heckler on the streets of Montreal, in a video shared online.

Ardern, who is in the Canadian city for the Global Progress Action Summit, can be seen initially smiling while approaching the videographer for right-wing outlet Rebel News Canada.

When asked, “how much fossil fuels did you burn coming here to talk about climate change?” she ignored the question and continued walking away.

Another man, who appears to be a security officer with a lanyard, repeatedly tells the person behind the camera to “leave her alone”.

A quick back and forth continues between the two men after Ardern enters the building.

“I’m on a sidewalk ... You can’t touch me, you can’t put your hands on me,” the videographer is heard saying, as the security guard appears to block him from following her inside.

“Just leave the former prime minister alone,” he’s told again.

The video ends with a shot of the security guard smoking a cigarette outside the building.

The video was posted by user Lincoln Jay, who said he questioned Ardern on her “hypocritical behaviour” as she was on her way to the summit.

Earlier on Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) of him embracing and greeting Ardern, who he described as his “friend”.

“You have my flag and everything,” Ardern is seen saying in the video before telling Trudeau, “it’s so nice to see you”.

Ardern announced in January she would be resigning as prime minister and that she would leave the role no later than February 7.

“For me, it’s time,” she said at the time of the shock announcement.

“I just don’t have enough in the tank for another four years.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern gives her valedictory speech in the House of Representatives in April.

In April, she left Parliament with a message on leadership, revealing her personal anxiety and the impact leading Labour and the Government had on her.

“I cannot determine what will define my time in this place, but I do hope I’ve demonstrated something else entirely,” she said at the time.

“You can be anxious, sensitive, kind, and wear your heart on your sleeve. You can be a mother, or not. You can be an ex-Mormon, or not. You can be a nerd, a crier, a hugger. You can be all of these things, and not only can you be here – you can lead.”