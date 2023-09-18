Hugh Jackman's brief response to Deborra-lee Furness split: 'It's a difficult time'

Aussie actor Hugh Jackman has spoken about his separation for the first time since news of it broke over the weekend.

Spotted running errands on the streets of New York yesterday, the actor's ring finger was bare of any wedding ring.

He was asked about the breakup by a photographer but declined to say much as ﻿"It doesn't feel quite right talking about it on the street."

The 54-year old did concede that "it's a difficult time," before smiling politely at the photographer and continuing his errands.

His appearance comes amid reports that he was "devastated" by the split with his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness, but some sources say it was a "long time coming".

A Broadway insider told Page Six that thought the break-up sent shockwaves all over the world yesterday, "It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it."

Evan Agostini/AP Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children, the pair told People magazine.

The Greatest Showman star is "very sad" about the split, they said.﻿

The source said they were clued into potential marital problems﻿ even before Jackman returned to Broadway in February 2022 for The Music Man.

They said that "Deb wasn't at rehearsals very much," and when she was present, she "was even spotted snoozing during some of them."

The source said there was no third person involved, and that the couple of 27 years had simply become more like "roommates".﻿

The beloved Aussie couple surprised ﻿fans across the world when they announced their split yesterday, via a statement from People.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"﻿We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," the statement continued.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Signing off the ﻿devastating 76-word statement, they added, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

The pair met in 1995 on ﻿set of iconic Aussie TV drama Corelli, and had an "instant connection".﻿

They married 11 months later on April 11, 1996, and went on to adopt and raise two children together, Oscar, now 23, and Ava, 18.

