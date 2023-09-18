Married At First Sight expert Dr Trisha Stratford dies at age 72 as John Aiken shares heartfelt tribute

Married At First Sight expert and clinical neuropsychotherapist Dr Trisha Stratford has died at the age of 72, it was confirmed on Monday.

Channel 9 in Australia said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr Trisha Stratford.

"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time."

Dr Trisha joined the experiment when it first launched in 2015 alongside John Aiken and Sabina Read.

Relationship expert and friend John said in a statement to 9Entertainment: "I'm heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away.

"We shared an amazing seven seasons of MAFS together. She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and travelling the world. I'll miss you Tish.

"Thank you for all the memories."

N/A John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Trisha Stratford on the series Married at First Sight.

Dr Trisha was part of the line-up for seven seasons, and announced in 2020 that she was stepping back ahead of the eighth season.

"After seven seasons of Married At First Sight I have decided to step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research and neuropsychotherapy," Trisha said in a statement at the time.

"I've been involved right from the beginning in the challenge of bringing this social experiment to television.

"The program provides a platform for an ongoing conversation on relationships and I wish the program continued success and hope future participants find everlasting love."

At the time, Nine thanked Dr Trisha for the "extraordinary contribution" she made to the success of the series.

"She showed great courage joining this very unconventional social experiment in its first short series and helped transform it into the hugely successful franchise it is today," a statement read.

Dr Trisha worked in developmental psychology, neuropsychotherapy, corporate training, executive coaching and the media before appearing on MAFS.

She also produced and directed more than 20 primetime TV documentaries through her own production company and has published two books.

This story first appeared on Nine and is republished with permission.