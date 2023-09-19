Video emerges of Russell Brand joking 'I raped someone once'

Russell Brand joked about raping a woman during a show broadcast online, it has emerged.

In a now deleted video on YouTube, Brand was interviewed by fellow comic Richard Herring where he joked he had once assaulted a woman.

Brand is facing allegations of rape, sexual abuse, coercive control and assault by women in the UK and United States between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame.

He has vehemently denied all the allegations which were made as part of an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times over the weekend.

Brand is known for his crude and sexualised scripts and speaking to Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast in 2013 where he claimed he was a “mundane bloke from Essex from a single-parent family”.

In the recording, which has also been removed from Soundcloud, he said that he became a “pretty comprehensive show-off” before adding: “Oh also I raped someone once”, prompting laughter from the audience.

“I killed her after,” he added.

In the same video he also laughed about the ancient Greeks having sex with children while creating mathematics.

Screenshot/None Russel Brand being interviewed by fellow comic Richard Herring.

“They didn’t mind it did they,” he joked. “They were clever weren’t they.”

The former radio host then made crude gestures mimicking having sex before telling the audience: “I’ve done another triangle. I’m f...... a little kid. This is great. F... the kid with the triangle. No that’s too much.”

Brand also joked about adults such as babysitters performing sex acts in front of children and described himself as a “sex narcissist”.

“Look at the women in this room,” he said. “Even a bold estimate would be that I’ve slept with half of them. Currently.”

James Manning/AP Brand is facing allegations of rape, sexual abuse, coercive control and assault by women in the UK and United States between 2006 and 2013.

This weekend’s documentary suggested Brand was hiding in “plain sight” and that there were warning signs over his behaviour and jokes on stage and on air.

Among the other jokes which have now resurfaced is a phone-in with Jimmy Savile in May 2007 where Savile said they could meet if he brought a sister.

Brand replied: “I haven’t got any sisters but I’ve got a personal assistant…and part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greets, meets, massages she has to do it. She’s very attractive, Jimmy.”

The conversation was four years before Savile’s death and five years before details of Savile’s sex offending was exposed.

In a YouTube video on Friday night, Brand described the claims made by the Sunday Times and Dispatches investigation as “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. He said he “absolutely refutes” the allegations and his sexual relationships were always consensual.

Herring was contacted for comment.