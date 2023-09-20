'They're devastated': Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness' split was not a 'snap decision'

Hugh Jackman, 54, and wife Deborra-lee Furness, 67, announced their shock split on the weekend after 27 years of marriage.

And now﻿, according to People, the actors are both reportedly 'devastated' over the breakup and sources have insisted deciding to divorce 'was not a snap decision'.

"It was not a snap decision – they took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together," the source said.

The source added: "They'll always be co-parents and best friends."﻿

"This has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that they're on different journeys right now."

The pair announced their split to People Magazine on Friday in the US. ﻿

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The Australian powerhouses maintained their family will remain their "highest priority".

"﻿We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," the statement continued.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Signing off the ﻿devastating 76-word statement, they added, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

On the weekend, Jackman was seen running errands in New York and was asked about the split by a photographer and told him: ﻿"It doesn't feel quite right talking about it on the street."﻿

The 54-year old did concede, "It's a difficult time," before smiling politely at the photographer and continuing his errands.

The pair met in 1996 on ﻿set of iconic Aussie TV drama Corelli, and had an "instant connection".

Jackman, who was 27 at the time, says he felt feelings the second their hands shook.

"[It was] my first job out of drama school – it was a massive break for me," he recalled of the job in an interview with People TV in 2017.

"I was really scared. Deb, she was a big star.

"I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'

"Unfortunately at the time, Furness, who was 40, had made a new year's resolution to not date any actors - and "definitely none under 30".

That all changed, however, when Jackman admitted his feelings during a dinner party. ﻿"I said, 'I've got a crush on you. I'll get over it, I'm sorry,'" Jackman admitted.

"She goes, 'Oh? Because I've got a crush on you too.' I never in a million years thought she reciprocated."

They married 11 months later on April 11, 1996, and went on to adopt and raise two children together, Oscar, now 23, and Ava, 18.

In an extract from the 2019 book The Father Hood: Inspiration for the new dad generation, Jackman shared the agreement they made to protect their marriage.

"Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life. Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back," he shared.

"But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?' And as often as possible, we do the thing that is good for our family."

"He also credited intimacy as the key to any relationships success, telling People: "Without a doubt, it is the most important thing,"

"People talk about intimacy and assume that means in the bedroom. Of course it is that, but really, intimacy is being able to share everything together – good, bad, fears, successes. Deb and I had that from the beginning. We've always been completely ourselves with each other."

Jackman and Furness' last official public appearance together was at the Met Gala.

-9honey