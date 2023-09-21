Newstalk ZB broadcaster Barry Soper hoping for a 'quick recovery' after upcoming major surgery

Heather du Plessis-Allan with her husband Barry Soper, who will be having major surgery on Friday.

Broadcaster Barry Soper is “hoping for a quick recovery” heading into a major operation on Friday to remove a blockage near his heart.

In a statement emailed to Stuff, the senior political correspondent for Newstalk ZB said it had come as a “shock” to find out he needed open-heart surgery.

“I’d been feeling a bit out of breath walking up hills over the past few weeks and decided to go to my doctor for a check-up. They ran some tests, and it turns out I have a blockage near my heart, which needs to be removed through surgery this coming Friday,” he said.

“I feel completely fine day to day, but I’m glad I got it checked out.

Soper is hoping for a “quick recovery” from the procedure, so he can return to his normal life, “running after Iggy”.

Soper’s wife, fellow Newstalk ZB broadcaster Heather du Plessis-Allan, gave birth to their son in February, 2022.

Soper is also hoping he will still be, “playing a part in covering what’s going to be one of the most exciting elections in a generation”.

On Tuesday afternoon, du Plessis-Allan spoke about the upcoming surgery on-air, and confirmed the couple only found out about his “heart issue” on Monday.

She told listeners at the time he would not be on air for a few weeks and that he needed a bypass.

“If you’re wondering why on earth I’m at work at the moment, it’s because I think routine is just about the only thing that’s going to keep me sane.”

Soper’s condition was likely caught, “with a matter of weeks to spare”, she said.

“We’re through the worst of it in terms of the shock and stuff like that, cried all the tears, we need to cry.”

NZME chief radio officer, Jason Winstanley, said in a statement: “We’re providing all the support we can to Barry at this time, and all our thoughts and best wishes will be with him, Heather and his family on Friday.

“We’re wishing him a very speedy, full recovery, and we look forward to having him back in the ZB office when the time is right.”