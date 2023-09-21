Stephen Fry hospitalised after falling 1.8m off stage

Long time Apple fan Stephen Fry talks to Stuff about the future of technology. He was attending Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone launch in California.

Beloved British broadcaster and actor Stephen Fry, 66, was rushed to hospital after falling off stage at London's O2 Arena last Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Fry after speaking about AI at the CogX Festival is said to have fallen 1.8 metres to the floor ﻿and suffered leg and rib injuries.

A representative for the conference told People in a statement he had an "accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI".

They added, "We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery."

"We have opened our own enquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details."

He reportedly told guests on stage at the conference before the fall, ''We have to choose whether we want to be Prometheus or Zeus.

''The one thing we can agree on is that it's a f...... weird time to be alive.'﻿'

He also reportedly told fans about a historical documentary using an AI recreation of his voice without his permission, after AI listened to him narrate the Harry Potter book series.

Handout Stephen Fry fell while giving a speech at a conference last week.

"I said not one word of that – it was a machine," he said. "Yes, it shocked me."

"It could therefore have me read anything from a call to storm Parliament to hard porn, all without my knowledge and without my permission.

And this, what you just heard, was done without my knowledge."