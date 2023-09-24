Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has married his third wife

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has married for the third time over the weekend.

It’s been reported the icon tied the knot with his fiance Sky Daily on Friday night in Clearwater, Florida.

“It was a low key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly Brooke (Hogan’s daughter) did not show up,” a friend reportedly told the Daily Mail.

The former WWE and WCW star has two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32, from his first marriage to Linda Boella.

Hogan – real name Terry Bollea - proposed to his yoga teacher partner in July with a 'six carat' diamond engagement ring worth US$100,000.

During his speech at the wedding of actor Corin Nemec and his wife Sabrina Nova, Hogan revealed that he himself popped the question three days earlier on Daily's birthday.

“She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes,’ brother!” Hogan said at the time, referencing one of his most famous catchphrases from his wrestling days.

Hogan was also married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.

He shot to fame in the 80s as the World Wrestling Federation champion and with appearances in a string of films, including 'Rocky III' in which he fought the title character.

His most famous match against Andre the Giant - real name Andre Rene Roussimoff - at Wrestlemania III in 1987 drew a crowd of around 93,000 and several million TV viewers.