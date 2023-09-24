Gisele Bündchen opens up about divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has opened up about her divorce from her former NFL player ex-husband Tom Brady one year after the split.

In a preview for an interview with ﻿CBS News Sunday Morning, the 43-year-old model admitted that her divorce was "not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for”.

"My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen.

"But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart."

She says she will always "be grateful" to Brady for giving her their two "wonderful children”.

"He's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best," she said.

She also recently opened up to People about the trials of the last year – not only her divorce from Brady, which was finalised last October, but also moving her family to Miami after the split, as well as supporting her ageing parents.

"It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot – in every area of my life," she said.

"I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before they decided to call it quits after much speculation, following Brady's decision to "un-retire" from the NFL in 2022.

They share two children together, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also has a son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 16.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.